Everything Bill O'Brien Said Tuesday Ahead Of Game vs. UNC

Bill O'Brien was in a good mood on Tuesday, which could bode well for the Eagles on Saturday.

BC still needs to win one of its next two to get to a bowl game. Is this a low expectation based on where we were in August? Of course, but at the very least, three more weeks of practice to evaluate the QB position along others would be extremely valuable. I'd bet my car (2011 Nissan Versa so, like $200) that they believe in James as the next guy, but he needs to prove it and they'll of course still go QB hunting in the portal. But, if James shows you he can lead the way to a couple big wins to finish the right way, you keep him around.

O'Brien seemed confident in the team's approach to Tuesday's practice. There's also going to be some good juju in Alumni on Saturday.

That's because it also happens to be the 40th anniversary of some throw and catch against Miami this weekend. That team will be in the house for this one.

Here's everything O'Brien had to say on all of it...

On where he was for the Hail Flutie

"The game was after Thanksgiving and we were eating Thanksgiving leftovers in my family room. My mom was saying a Rosary in the kitchen because she didn't like Miami. So, she really wanted BC to win. My dad and I and my brother were watching the game and it was unbelievable. Yeah, everybody remembers were they were for the Hail Mairy Flutie pass. It's going to be awesome to welcome that team back. A lot of awesome guys on that team. There's a reason why they won. It was just the Hail Mary pass. Just having met a lot of those guys over the years, just great chemistry and great guys on that team."

On bowl eligibility going on the line

"Yeah...look, that's definitely part of it. There's no doubt about it. But, I think the big thing is, just really taking it one day at a time here. Having a really good week of practice and being very prepared for a good North Carolina team. I mean, Coach Brown's one of the best coaches in the history of college football. It's an honor to go against him, he's got a good program. They've got really good players on both sides of the ball. I think they've got one of the best backs in the country in Hampton. He rushed for 250 yards last week. We've got a big challenge. I'm glad it's at home. I'm glad it's a home game, but that's what I really want these guys to focus on."

On Bryquice Brown and Max Tucker

"Day-to-day. Definitely doing better. Doing better, but not sure yet. Trending in the right direction though."

On defending Omarion Hampton and if he reminds him of anyone

"He's very, very good. O'm not going to get into how we're going to try and defend him, but I think there's a lot of ways you can try and defend him. In the end, we have to tackle well. We have to play really well up front. Who does he remind me of? Somebody said at practice - I think it was Will Blackmon - he's kind of Demarco. Murray. I think he's one of the best backs in the country and I think it's a big challenge for our team. It's a challenge, right? Any time you get to play a guy that's one of the best backs in the country, that's the challenge you're looking for. That's why you come to play Division 1 college football. Hopefully we're up to it."

On if the excitement level at practice is ramped up at all knowing there's just two games left in the season

"I think playing at home - for whatever reason this year - we're better at home. We've got to fix that in the future. But, I know our guys enjoy playing at home. We've had some good home crowds this year and hopefully we get another really good home crowd. I know our students will be fired up and ready to go. Our players really appreciate that. So, yeah our guys are definitely looking forward to playing back at Alumni, no doubt."

On if the staff is able to pay attention to the high school playoff action around New England with some of their recruits involved (Early signing period begins 12/4)

"We recruit every day. We budget our time, but we definitely recruit seven days a week because that's a huge part of the program. The coaching, the strategy, those are two of the biggest parts of the program. So, we're definitely paying attention to what's going on in Massachusetts. A lot of our guys are playing in these playoffs. Can't really mention names and things like that, but I'm excited about our recruiting. I'm excited about where we're headed. We're on some really good guys. We have a lot of guys that are committed to us and I'm really fired up about coaching those guys in the future. I love the Massachusetts high school playoffs. I do wish the format was a little bit different, you know? How they set it up, but that's a conversation for another time. But, I really look forward to watching those games."

On if he's going to watch St. Jon's Prep-Needham in the D1 state semifinals on Friday

"I'm going to try. I don't know if I can be there, but I'm going to try. That's a good matchup for the Prep, so it'll be a good game."

On this being a big week for Kamari Morales against his old team

"I think that's probably a better question for him. We haven't really talked about it that much. I consider Kamari a BC guy, you know? He's done a really good job of coming in here and playing well for us. He's one of the leaders of the team. I'm really glad we have him. I'm sure there's motivation for him playing North Carolina, you know, he wants to go up against those guys, his buddies, his former coaches. I know he has a lot of respect for North Carolina. I know that."

On if anyone from the Hail Flutie team will speak to the team

"You know, I haven't really planned that out yet. Certainly, if they're around on that Friday or Saturday...it's a noon game, so it's kind of a quick turnaround, but I love having former players and former coaches and things talk to the team. So, if they're around, we'd certainly love for them to say a hello to the team, no doubt about it."

On if they're still learning about Jordan McDonald and if he could have a bigger role in the passing game

"He had the check down on the play action. I thought he did a good job on that play...he's really, obviously one of the most improved players on our team. He's done it on the practice field and he's a guy that's playing with a lot of confidence right now. We're really counting on him. Kye is the lead guy and and Jordan's the guy that can spell Kye. He does a good job, a really good job. So, not really learning anything new about him. I just love to see guys that improve. I talked to the team just now at the end of practice about opportunities. A lot of guys, based on injuries and things like that are gonna have to have opportunities to play. That's kind of what it's about in football. Like, you have the most famous guy ever that took advantage of his opportunity down in Foxborough with Tom Brady. When he took over and never looked back. So, we have a lot of guys who have great opportunities here to play late in the season and we really want them to take advantage of it."

On if there's any talk in the locker room about bowl eligibility

"Look, I think at the end of the day, it's all about North Carolina. If you take care of business, then you'll be eligible But, really, I don't want to think about that. Everybody kind of knows that. if you get six wins you're eligible for a bowl. But, I think really, we have to concentrate on a North Carolina team that just beat Wake Forest. Hampton rushed for 250 yards. We've got a big challenge here ahead of us, so I think that's their focus."

On Grayson James' play overall

"Grayson's an impressive guy, just as a person. He's a very consistent person. He's a guy that's definitely taken advantage of his opportunity. I think he'll get better and better at situational football like at the end of the half, end of the game. Some third down situations...with experience, there's no substitute for experience. I think he'll improve because he really, really spends a lot of time on the game. He's also a really good student. He's really what you're looking for at Boston College. He's got all the intangibles that we're looking for. I'm very proud of Grayson."

On if there's a reason we haven't seen Treshaun Ward as much the last few weeks

"I think the way...it has nothing to do with Ward. It's more about how the games have played out. Syracuse was more of a downhill rushing attack with big personnel. I would say that SMU was similar in that way. So, it was more of a Kye Robichaux and Jordan McDonald game. Treshaun Ward's been a valuable guy for us and he'll be playing on Saturday."

On if there's anything different about UNC recently

"I think overall, all of us...as we go through the season sometimes it takes a while to get identified as to who you are. I think they know who they are. They're going to pound the rock on offense and rightfully so. They've got one of the best backs in the country. They're an attacking defense. I have a lot of respect for Jeff Collins. Jeff was a GA at Georgia Tech when I was coaching there, so I've known Jeff for almost 30 years. They do a great job. They have a great punt returner and kickoff returner, so the special teams units are really good. Like I said, we have a big challenge."

On if he sees any similarities between UNC and BC

"I do see some. I thin we're different, but yeah, there's some similarities relative to how they run the ball and some of the things they do on defense. But, a lot of differences too."