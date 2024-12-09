Everything Bill O'Brien Said On Monday

After officially accepting the invite to the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl on Sunday, Bill O'Brien met with the media for a few minutes on Monday via Zoom to answer questions.

Here's everything he had to say:

On the benefit of having a Northeast bowl game

"I think it's fantastic for us to be able to play in New York City. at an iconic venue, Yankee Stadium. We have a lot of our fan base that lives in that area, lives in the Tri-State area. New York City has some great alums in that area. It's a great opportunity for us. We're playing an iconic program in Nebraska, led by Matt Rhule who I've known for a long time. I've got great respect for Matt. It's really an excellent opportunity for us at BC."

On if he's anticipating any opt outs for the bowl game

"As of right now, we'll see. I'm not ready to really talk about that right now. Some guys are still making decisions. We'll see. They're always going to do what's in the best interest along with the advice that I give them and things like that. So, they'll do what's in the best interest of their own careers and Boston College. We'll see how it all shakes out."

On how much the extra practices will focus on team building as opposed to game planning

"Every day here is team building, but I know what you mean. We'll start introducing Nebraska at some point in time. We've got to watch the film on them first. There's a lot of film, so we've got to get through all that. We'll do a good job with our team. We'll start practice tomorrow. We'll practice Tuesday-Thursday-Saturday and our team will show up to practice and we'll be ready to play."

On if he believes the bowl game makes a statement regarding forward progress for the program

"I think it's...I think having seven wins and then having the chance to play Nebraska...that was the big thing for me, was to be able to a bowl where we could play an opponent, a Big-10 opponent - obviously IO'm familiar with the Big 10 - the history of Nebraska and college football in this country is fantastic. To be able to go down there, it's a great opportunity for our guys. It means a lot. We get all these extra practices. We've got a chance to improve as a football team. We're really excited about it. Our guys are excited about it. Coaching staff, it's just awesome for Boston College."

On any favorite Nebraska football memory growing up when they were a powerhouse and always on TV

"Yeah. You remember the famous game. I think it was...man, I'd probably be dating myself, but the Nebraska-Miami national championship game. Tom Osborne, Howard Schnellenberger. I think Tom Osborne elected to go for two to try and win the game and didn't get it. I think Miami won the game. That was incredible. What an incredible...very, very, one of those college football games you just never forget. And then I coached against Nebraska twice at Penn State. We coached against them in 2012 in Lincoln, which is an incredible environment and had a great game against them. We lost. Then, we coached against them at Penn State in another great game, lost that one too. Just tough, tough games. Tough environments, but great memories of just Nebraska football growing up, no doubt about it."

On the ACC getting two teams in the CFP, hosting three playoff teams in 2025 and what it does for the ACC and profile of BC

"It's huge. To think about the ACC getting two teams in, that SMU-Clemson game was a great football game to watch. It came down to the last play, it was incredible to see how that game unfolded. Two great teams. Look, I know there's a lot of back-and-forth between the conferences and all that. I get it. I've kind of said my piece on that...I just, I think the ACC is a very, very difficult league. I've coached in all three conferences. All of these games are tough. There's great coaches. There's great quarterbacks. Defensive linemen, running backs, wide receivers, DB's, guys you gotta deal with that are tight ends. It's a difficult league to go coach in, the ACC. I think if you really study it and you study the teams in each conference, like...I'm not sure where we get all this that the ACC is third. I'm really not sure about that. I get it, but I just think the ACC is a very difficult conference and I'm glad to see we got two teams in."

On his relationship with Matt Rhule

"When I got the job at Penn State is when I really met Matt. Matt went to Penn State, played at Penn State, Matt is from State College. Matt is just a well-known guy oin Pennsylvania and at Penn State. Matt's a great guy. He was coaching, I think...I want to say Temple when I was at Penn State. Wherever he's gone he's done a really good job. He's coached in the NFL. He worked for Tom Coughlin and the New York Giants. He was head coach of the Carolina Panthers as everybody knows. He's done a great job at Baylor, Nebraska, Temple. The guy's a really good football coach. I got to know him or first met him 12 years ago at Penn State."

On this Nebraska team overall

"I think you start offensively, they've got an excellent young quarterback in Dylan Raiola. We recruited him when I was at Alabama, one of the top players in the country at that position. So, it's a very difficult challenge for us. A lot of very good skill players and as always, Nebraska has lineman. They've got offensive linemen and they've got defensive linemen. On defense, their edge guys are really good. Their defensive tackles are excellent. They're a good football team. At the end of the day, we both lost some tough games, but Nebraska's a really good football team and it's a big time opportunity for us to go up against a Big 10 team. It's a pretty cool opportunity for us."

On possibly adding a few wrinkles on offense that Nebraska wouldn't see on film

"I mean, I don't know. We're going to have to look at it. We're studying the tape right now. Look, we do what we do. We run the ball. We try to mix it up on defense. We try to do as good a job as we can on special teams covering kicks, coming after kicks and returning kicks, things like that. So, look, we'll do what we do and we'll see as we watch the tape if there's anything we can try to take advantage of. We are what we are right now, there's no doubt about that."

On the benefit of young guys not losing any eligibility or red shirt opportunity by possibly playing in the bowl game

"No doubt. There's no doubt about that. You've got the chance to play guys that have not played and this dosing affect their red shirt so they can get ready for the game. We've got a lot of good young players in this program. Really looking forward to the opportunities those guys may get. Now, they've got to earn it on the practice field. We start practice tomorrow and they've got to earn the right to play in Yankee Stadium against Nebraska. But, it is an opportunity for some of those younger guys to play who have not played. It'll be cool to watch that play out over the next three weeks."

On if this is a bucket list stadium for him as a coach

Yeah. I've never been to Yankee Stadium. So, this is...to have a chance to go coach a football game in Yankee Stadium, I mean, as a football coach who has been around for a long time and has a baseball background, you guys know my son is a baseball player...it's an unbelievable opportunity. I've been to a lot of stadiums...just thinking about when I coached at Penn State, we went to Nebraska and played in Lincoln, that place...there's a lot of history there. A lot of great games have been played in that stadium. So, yeah, I've been fortunate. I've coached in a lot of unbelievable venues.

On if he'll wear a Sox shirt around New York at all

"No. No. Not at all."