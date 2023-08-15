CHESTNUT HILL - Following Sunday's scrimmage, co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim was asked about the secondary. In particular, Elijah Jones.



Before the last name 'Jones' was even finished, you could see a smile being held back on coach's face.



As the only true veteran of the program back, a guy who knew the daily expectation around The Heights heading into spring ball, Jones' leadership can't be understated for underclassmen and transfers. Not only that, but his swagger might actually be the most important quality he can share with his younger and newer teammates.



"I think it starts with how he goes about his business," he said. "He's extremely intelligent, confident. I'm going to say it again, he's a very confident player. That confidence kind of exudes off in the rest of the room where he's not out there nervous. I think he's a leader on and off the field."



Jones' knowledge of the defense - all of it - and his ability to help teach his teammates has been huge for both Aazaar and Hafley, even if he's helping out a totally different position.



"He understands the defense. Not just his position, but he understands the entire defense," said Abdul-Rahim. "He can play inside and outside and just help. Even with him sitting out practice a few times during this fall camp, he's like a coach on the sideline. He's constantly coaching kids. Invaluable. We're a little young in the safety room and he's helped out there."



Whether in the film room or on the field, Jones' swagger, knowledge and willingness to help those around him may help answer a lot of questions BC fans and followers have about the secondary.



"I think how he goes about his business each day is really the example, more than just what he says out of his mouth," added Abdul-Rahim.



