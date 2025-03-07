Earl Grant Reportedly Returning In 2025-2026

According to Jon Rothstein, the abundance of BC fans, supporters and donors that want Earl Grant out will have to wait at least another year.

Rothstein reported Friday morning that AD Blake James told him directly that Grant will be back next year, despite the team finishing in the bottom three of the ACC, missing the conference tournament and extending a 16-year run of missing the NCAA tournament.

Grant is 28 games above .500 in his 11-year coaching career (188-160), but 61-71 in four years at BC with one game left tomorrow afternoon against Pitt. The Eagles have finished over .500 just one of those years (2024, 20-16). Last year's team of course either went to the NBA (QP) or transferred.

In Grant's defense, that amount of roster turnover had set the bar low to start the year anyway, but BC was still supposed to be more competitive than this.

Grant has shown in his career that he's capable of having some big seasons, the problem is they all came in the CAA with College of Charleston. Grant won 25, 26 and 24 games from 2017-2019, making the tournament in 2018, but the portal wasn't a thing yet. The inability to keep talent here or give out money to more deserving players - whether that was his call or not - along with questionable in-game coaching at times (North Carolina will live in infamy) all make this a questionable call from James.

In today's world, it's feasible that BC can land a couple kids from the portal who can have an immediate impact while hopefully finding a way to hold on to guys like Donald Hand Jr, Jayden Hastings and Fred Payne. But, until it's done, it's understandable why the fan base would be so disgruntled and suspicious at this point.

The last time BC made the NCAA tournament, UNC won the 2009 national title, Tom Brady was months away from his 10th season and Kevin Garnett was changing the Celtics' culture. Now that I think of it, I wasn't even a published writer yet.

Success in the portal and keeping some of the talent currently here is the only thing that gets Grant off the scorching hot seat next season. The contract extension and necessary buyout that would be required is nice to have if you're Grant, but P4 schools having 16 going on 17-year tournament droughts is simply something a once proud alumni group and fan base can't handle anymore.

And they shouldn't have to.



