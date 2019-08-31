All throughout fall camp Steve Addazio has spoken of how much he and his staff were using the season opener, a consequential game against a respected program, as motivation for his players.

That had some risk-reward element.

Win, it could be a springboard to better things. Lose, it might be deflating.

With Virginia Tech as the main thing standing between the Eagles and a strong start before a back-loaded schedule, Addazio's squad came through with a 35-28 season and home opening victory against Justin Fuente's Virginia Tech program.

Boston College got the scoring started on its second drive of the game with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Brown to Zay Flowers, a player that Addazio had recently singled out for praise as a young talent who could be impactful.

Two drives later the Eagles missed a field goal and Virginia Tech tied the game with a drive that lasted six plays and spanned 79 yards, with most of that coming on quarterback Ryan Willis' 55-yard touchdown pass to Hezekiah Grimsley.

The Hokies took a 14-7 lead, silencing the crowd, with Willis' second touchdown pass of the day in the second quarter, a 20 yarder to Tayvion Robinson.

But the second quarter was owned by the Eagles. Boston College rattled off 21 consecutive points to take a 28-14 lead into the locker room.

AJ Dillon capped a drive with a 17 yard touchdown run and following a Willis fumble on a Tate Haynes sack, Anthony Brown threw for his second touchdown of the game, a 17 yarder to returning leading receiver Kobay White.

Grimsley fumbled Grant Carlson's punt at the end of BC's next possession, and after Nolan Borgersen recovered it for the Eagles, Brown ran in a score from 28 yards out to end the first half action.

Virginia Tech had a chance to score before the half but Willis was picked off by BC linebacker Joseph Sparacio.

With 3:09 remaining in the third, Willis found James Mitchell for an 11-yard score that cut the Eagles' lead to 28-21. The teams traded interceptions before Boston College put together a 10 play, 56 yard scoring drive. David Bailey punched in his first score of the season from the goal line.

There was some drama late. The Hokies weren't done, answering with an 83 yard drive that went an incredible 18 plays in only 2:30 of game time. But Dillon, held mostly in check by Virginia Tech, moved the chains and ended the Hokies' hopes with an 11 yard run on 3rd and 9.

Virginia Tech quarterback Ryan Willis was 29/47 for 344 yards and three touchdowns, his second straight season with big numbers against the Eagles, but he was picked three times while Anthony Brown didn't throw an interception.