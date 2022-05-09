Eagles Targeting Three Teammates From Wisconsin
Boston College's coaches have now offered three football players at Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha, Wisconsin.Class of 2024 running back Corey Smith, Class of 2024 offensive lineman Dono...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news