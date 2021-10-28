Eagles Strap in for ACC’s Best Rushing Offense at the Dome

Boston College ranks in the bottom five of every major offensive category when it comes to ACC-only stats. That’s alarming, considering the Eagles opened the year averaging 41.3 points per game in a favorable non-conference slate.

“Everyone’s getting a little jumpy right now because obviously we haven’t been scoring the ball like we wanted to,” tight end Joey Luchetti said after Tuesday’s practice. “I think we all know that we’re almost there, and we all know it’s not a talent issue. We all have confidence. Just a couple things have to click.”

Luchetti explained that the Eagles have to be better on third down and score in the red zone, most importantly.

BC was converting close to 80% of its red zone trips into touchdowns the first four weeks of the season. Since? Less than half. And, after moving the chains on 57.1% of third downs against non-conference opponents, the Eagles have posted a third-down conversion rate of just 28.9% versus ACC competition.

“I think we got to coach it better,” second-year BC head coach Jeff Hafley said Wednesday. “Then we got to execute the plan better. It starts with protection, then the quarterback and then we gotta catch the ball. I think there are plays to be made. I think we worked hard this week to put our guys in good positions.”

Quarterback Dennis Grosel, who may or may not be the starter this week at Syracuse, has been under a ton of duress the last three games. Opponents have combined for 10 sacks in that span. Teams are stacking the box and forcing Grosel to make quick-timed throws. The redshirt senior hasn’t been able to make them pay.

Syracuse could try to do the same thing. The Orange, which piled up a whopping eight sacks in its Week 3 win over Albany and six more the following game against Liberty, is tied for 10th nationally in sacks per game (3.4). A good bit of Syracuse’s pressure comes from the second level, where linebackers Marlowe Wax and Stefon Thompson have combined for nine quarterback takedowns this season.