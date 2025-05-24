Eagles Get Commit From 2026 TE William 'Tex' Vaughn

in other news
Add another to the growing list of 2026 commitments.
On Saturday morning, North Carolina native William 'Tex' Vaughn officially announced his commitment to the program on social media.
Vaughn is a big (6'4," 230lbs.) tight end that had offers from 24 different schools, including major programs like Florida, Florida State, Michigan State, South Carolina and others.
I caught up with Vaughn briefly on Saturday to see why he ultimately chose the Eagles and head coach Bill O"Brien:
"I chose Boston College because when I go up there, it feels like home and I feel welcomed," he said. "I love the coaching staff up there. I just feel like it was the best move for me to make for me and my family. I also chose them because they have one of the top business programs in the country and that’s what I want to major in."
