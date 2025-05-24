in other news

One of the last offers sent out by Earl Grant and his BC basketball coaching staff went to Amir Jenkins, a Class of

 • Justin Rowland
BC's football coaches have been sending out new offers for the last few weeks and there are a lot of new names since

 • Justin Rowland
The Eagles are one win away from an 8th straight Final 4 appearance

 • Kevin Stone
Jack Conley was at Patriots rookie minicamp on Friday

 • Kevin Stone
Before their national title defense starts Sunday, BC women's lax brought home a bunch of accolades

 • Kevin Stone

One of the last offers sent out by Earl Grant and his BC basketball coaching staff went to Amir Jenkins, a Class of

 • Justin Rowland
BC's football coaches have been sending out new offers for the last few weeks and there are a lot of new names since

 • Justin Rowland
The Eagles are one win away from an 8th straight Final 4 appearance

 • Kevin Stone
Published May 24, 2025
Eagles Get Commit From 2026 TE William 'Tex' Vaughn
Kevin Stone  •  EagleAction
Staff Writer
Add another to the growing list of 2026 commitments.

On Saturday morning, North Carolina native William 'Tex' Vaughn officially announced his commitment to the program on social media.

Vaughn is a big (6'4," 230lbs.) tight end that had offers from 24 different schools, including major programs like Florida, Florida State, Michigan State, South Carolina and others.

I caught up with Vaughn briefly on Saturday to see why he ultimately chose the Eagles and head coach Bill O"Brien:

"I chose Boston College because when I go up there, it feels like home and I feel welcomed," he said. "I love the coaching staff up there. I just feel like it was the best move for me to make for me and my family. I also chose them because they have one of the top business programs in the country and that’s what I want to major in."

