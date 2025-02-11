Eagles Spring Ball Schedule Is Out

As Mr. Mandelbaum would say, it's go time.

Sort of.

The first glimpse of a spring schedule was unveiled (not officially) on Tuesday night. Happened to see a recruit tweet it out and confirmed that it was indeed accurate. Assuming the actual release comes out this week along with a Pro Day announcement.

First day of spring practice is March 11th. As I reported on here last week, there's probably no spring game (none scheduled on this graphic). It's still technically TBD, but with more and more schools looking to go that route, that final practice on the 12th may most likely end up being a scrimmage or just a regular practice. While it's a chance for families to take the kids to Alumni for a few hours in the spring, the cons outweigh the pros when it comes to the spring games unless you go to Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama or somewhere else where college football is life.

If you don't feel like just staring at the picture, here's the full list of spring dates. No times have been given yet either, but as a 'morning program' it'll most likely be 9 or 10 a.m.

March 11th

March 13th

March 15th

March 18th

March 20th

March 22nd

March 25th

March 27th

March 29th

April 1st

April 3rd

April 5th

April 8th

April 10th

April 12th

Hoping we'll get to see the majority of these practices, but that's also TBD. Either way, it'll be fun to get a look at some point at the newer players and some of the guys returning from injury like Broom, McGowan and Blackwell.