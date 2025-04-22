Eagles Reportedly Add Wake Forest D-Lineman Chris Marable Jr.

BC has reportedly added another piece on defense.

According to Peter Nakos, the Eagles are getting defensive lineman Chris Marable Jr. in the portal after he decided to leave Wake Forest.

Marable Jr. is a Hilton Head Island, South Carolina native and graduated from high school in 2023. Marable committed to Wake Forest in April of 2022 and jumped in the portal on April 16th.

Coming out of Hilton Head High School, the 6'3," 293lbs D-lineman had 10 offers from some pretty big-named programs, including Florida State, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and of course, Wake Forest.

Marable Jr. played in just one game his freshman year and appeared in five last year for the Demon Deacons as a redshirt freshman. BC is adding a guy with size, plenty of eligibility and by all accounts, a high motor.

The addition of Marable Jr. to a room that already has vets like George Rooks, Sedarius McConnell, Ty Clemons and Owen Stoudmire along with some good young talent immediately boosts a room that was already pretty good.