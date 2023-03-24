This week, basketball recruiting writer Jake Weingarten reported that Boston College is one of the schools pursuing Florida guard transfer Kowacie Reeves.

Next year is a big one for Earl Grant, so it almost goes without saying that the Eagles will be carefully evaluating just about every player who goes into the transfer portal. And there are a lot of players in that situation with more than 900 hoopsters currently on the market.

Weingarten also mentioned that Reeves had an in-home visit with Boston College, signaling the recruitment has gotten pretty serious. North Carolina, Indiana, Mississippi State, and Georgia Tech are some of the other schools reported to be involved.

Reeves averaged 8.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 0.5 assists for the Gators during the 2022-23 season.

He only shot 37.7% from the field and 26.2% from long range. The overall field goal percentage was roughly the same when Reeves was a freshman in the 2021-22 season, but two years ago he did shoot 33.3% from long range.

Coming out of high school as a Class of 2021 recruit Reeves was a five-star prospect ranked the No. 31 player in the Rivals150 and the No. 7 small forward nationally according to the network.

Reeves scored in double digits 13 times in the season which just passed. He was not shy from long range even though he shot a low percentage.

The official Florida athletics website describes Reeves as "super-athletic and rangy wing who can get to the rim with authority."

Reeves did shoot slightly better than 50% on his two-point field goals so he should probably be attacking the rim and trying to score near the basket more and letting that open up better opportunities from long range.