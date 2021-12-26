Eagles' Postseason Misfortune Continues With Military Bowl Cancellation

Boston College has clinched bowl eligibility six straight seasons. Except the Eagles have played only three bowl games in that span. It’s a head scratching stretch for a program that’s 1-7 in postseason play since 2007. That lone victory came in 2016 when the Eagles defeated Maryland in the Quick Lane Bowl. BC lost the Music City Bowl in 2008 to Vanderbilt, which hadn’t won a bowl game in 53 years and, in ending the drought, registered its first winning season since 1982. The Eagles lost the 2014 Pinstripe Bowl to Penn State in overtime because kicker Mike Knoll shanked a game-tying extra point. But the last five years have provided arguably more gut wrenching, and weird, outcomes. 2017: BC plays in frozen Yankee Stadium, loses Pinstripe Bowl to Iowa BC had a bunch of chances to reach the eight-win mark during Steve Addazio’s seven-year tenure. The Eagles could have done it four years ago against Iowa. After starting 2-4 that season, an AJ Dillon-led BC finished the regular season 5-1. Who knows, had Anthony Brown Jr. not gone out against North Carolina State, the Eagles could have even won out. But, even with Darius Wade under center, BC outgained the Hawkeyes, 281-56, in the first half of that year’s Pinstripe Bowl. Three Eagles turnovers, a 72-yard Akrum Wadley kickoff return and a missed Colton Lichtenberg field goal spelled doom for BC. Despite holding Iowa to 200 total yards, the Eagles still lost. The defeat came in frigid New York weather. It was 23 degrees at kickoff but felt like sub-15 with a wind chill. Players had to switch out of cleats and into sneakers just to gain traction. An odd, odd game.

Wearing sneakers, Tommy Sweeney runs after the catch in the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl (Photo: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports).

2018: The First Responder Bowl is canceled because of lightning The Eagles’ 2018 season was special. For nine games. BC started 7-2, climbed to No. 17 in the AP Poll after having not been ranked since 2008 and hosted “College GameDay” for the first time since 2009. But a three-game slide to end the regular season raised the stakes for the Eagles’ First Responder Bowl matchup against Boise State. BC jumped out to a 7-0 lead with a 75-yard scoring drive on its first series of the game. The Eagles held then-No. 23 Boise State to just 33 total yards of offense in the opening nine and a half minutes of play. But, after that, a lightning storm within the eight-mile radius of Cotton Bowl Stadium delayed and, ultimately, canceled the game. It went down as the NCAA’s first-ever weather cancellation of a bowl game. 2019: BC falls to Cincinnati in soaked Birmingham Bowl They say lightning never strikes in the same place twice. It kind of did, though. The next year, BC accepted an invite to the Birmingham Bowl against then-No. 21 Cincinnati. Once again, in the first quarter, BC’s bowl game was put on pause because of lightning. But this time an hour and a half delay didn’t result in cancellation. The Eagles returned to the field but never really stood a chance against a budding Cincinnati team, especially without star running back AJ Dillon. Coached by Rich Gunnell and quarterbacked by Dennis Grosel, BC was blown out by Desmond Ridder and Co., 38-6.

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder scampers during the 2019 Birmingham Bowl (Photo: Albert Cesare / USA TODAY NETWORK).