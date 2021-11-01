Eagles Open as 3.5-Point Underdogs to Virginia Tech

Boston College has lost four games in a row and is back home on a short week ahead of its annual Red Bandana Game. The Eagles (4-4, 0-4 ACC) will host Virginia Tech (4-4, 2-3) Friday night in Alumni Stadium, but, for the sixth week in a row, they’re the underdog.

Virginia Tech opens as a 3.5-point favorite over BC, according to Action Network.

BC is 4-4 against the spread (ATS) this year, while Virginia Tech is 3-5 ATS.

The Hokies beat the 3.5-point spread last week at Georgia Tech when they took down the Yellow Jackets, 26-17, courtesy of four John Parker Romo field goals.

Virginia Tech snapped a three-game losing streak in the process. It was a rough stretch that started with a heartbreaking loss to then-No. 14 Notre Dame.

BC will try to end its winless drought under the lights against the Hokies this week. BC and Virginia Tech have split their last four meetings.

Last year, the then-No. 23 Hokies blew out BC, 40-14 in Blacksburg, Virginia.