Eagles Officially Heading To New York For Pinstripe Bowl

One of the more poorly kept secrets in college football was finally made official on Sunday afternoon.

BC is heading to the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl in Yankee Stadium on December 28th. The Eagles will face Nebraska out of the Big 10 and the game will air nationally on ABC at noon.

“I am excited for our team to be heading to New York for the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl,” Bill O’Brien said in a statement. O'Brien is set to meet the media virtually on Monday and then take part in the official bowl game press conference at 11 on Tuesday. “Boston College is well-represented in New York City and the tri-state area, so to have the opportunity to play in the Northeast, where so many of our fans and alumni call home, is an honor. We look forward to the challenge of competing against the storied Nebraska program.”

This is the program's third time appearing in the Pinstripe Bowl, with others coming in 2014 (31-30 overtime loss to Penn State) and 2017 (27-20 loss to Iowa). It's the eighth season in the last nine that BC has been bowl eligible.