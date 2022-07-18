Eagles Offer Two Regional Football Targets
While college football coaches are getting some much needed time off after a hectic spring practice and evaluation season, plus a summer that has been heavy on official visits and camps, some recru...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news