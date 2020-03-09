News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-09 15:56:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Eagles offer two more from the east coast

Justin Rowland • EagleAction
Staff

While we spend a lot of time speculating about what new recruiting territories Boston College might try to break into, the familiar zones are where a lot of the action is going to continue to happe...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}