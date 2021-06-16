Eagles offer Jacksonville State football transfer

The transfer portal has initiated an entirely new phase of modern college recruiting and Boston College is participating as is every other program in the nation. This week the Eagles extended an offer to a player in the portal: Jacquez Payton, a defensive back from Jacksonville State.

It appears that Boston College assistant coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim was the coach who extended the offer.

It didn't take long for Boston College to evaluate Payton and deem him worthy of pursuit. He only entered his name into the transfer portal on June 10, several days ago.

It also appears that Boston College was the first school to offer Payton if his social media accounts are any indication.

Payton is a 6'1, 176-pound cornerback who was a redshirt junior. He has already redshirted as a true freshman and then again medically for an issue in the 2019 season.

He bounced back last year with three interceptions in a COVID-shortened season. He was an all-conference selection earlier this year.