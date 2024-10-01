PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03TUIyRFJTSEdQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTdNQjJEUlNIR1AnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Eagles Looking To Avoid Another Slow Start

Kevin Stone • EagleAction
Staff Writer
@kstone06

CHESTNUT HILL - BC fell face first into the trap on Saturday against Western Kentucky and luckily found a way to get out.

But, with another noon kick coming up this Saturday, it's worth wondering what could or needs to change for BC to have a faster start.

I asked O'Brien about it on Tuesday and he immediately pointed out the lack of energy inside Alumni this past weekend. BC is obviously on the road the next two weeks, but O'Brien had a passionate plea for the fans moving forward and noted that as a team that practices at 9:00 a.m. every day, a slow start is inexcusable.

"“Here at home we’re going to have better music, let’s get the crowd in there earlier. The stadium was empty. We need juice and our players need to bring their own energy," he said. "So, it’s everybody working together. Get a better crowd in there earlier, get the music better. There was like a song with a violin. We’re getting ready to play a football game. I’m going to take charge of that pregame music. Let’s get the fans in there a little bit earlier and most importantly, let’s get our team bringing a little more juice and being ready to go right from the start.

"We’re a morning program. We practice in the morning all the time. No excuse for us. We gotta get going.”

George Rooks and Kye Robichaux both spoke on the issue as well.

"Honestly, we just need to come out and be us," said Rooks. "We're a hard-hitting team. We just need to go out and do our jobs right from the beginning. Last game, we didn't come out as fat as we wanted to. This game we will."

"Just have a good week of practice, really," added Robichaux. "It started today. We had a good day today. We've got to finish the week strong and we'll be good on Saturday."

