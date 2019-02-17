With the 1994 Elite Eight squad in attendance for Bill Curley's jersey retirement, Boston College shut down Miami, 64-57, for its second-straight ACC win on Sunday night. Five days after getting stitches on his lacerated finger, Jordan Chatman led the Eagles with 17 points and joined the 1,000-point club in the process.

BC held the Hurricanes to 36 percent shooting, including a dismal 4-for-26 effort from downtown. Jared Hamilton, earning another start in place of the injured Wynston Tabbs, was particularly impressive on the defensive end. During the Eagles' past two games, Hamilton's primary assignments have combined to go just 6-for-34 from the field.

"I can't say enough about our defense the past two nights, our defense has been fantastic," head coach Jim Christian said. "We're rebounding the ball, we're position-wise playing very, very well, we're guarding the ball."

BC outrebounded Miami, 40-31, and registered 19 second-chance points. Five different Eagles registered steals and they forced 10 turnovers in total.

"That's our only chance to win right now because we don't have all of our options, with guys hurt or sick," Christian said of the team's defense. "The game goes on. You got to find a way to win."

Ky Bowman did not participate in Saturday's practice or Sunday's walk-through due to a 102-degree fever. His six points marked the first time this season he hasn't reached double figures, but the junior guard still powered BC's offense with a season-high eight assists.