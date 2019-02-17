Eagles lock down Miami for second-straight ACC win
With the 1994 Elite Eight squad in attendance for Bill Curley's jersey retirement, Boston College shut down Miami, 64-57, for its second-straight ACC win on Sunday night. Five days after getting stitches on his lacerated finger, Jordan Chatman led the Eagles with 17 points and joined the 1,000-point club in the process.
BC held the Hurricanes to 36 percent shooting, including a dismal 4-for-26 effort from downtown. Jared Hamilton, earning another start in place of the injured Wynston Tabbs, was particularly impressive on the defensive end. During the Eagles' past two games, Hamilton's primary assignments have combined to go just 6-for-34 from the field.
"I can't say enough about our defense the past two nights, our defense has been fantastic," head coach Jim Christian said. "We're rebounding the ball, we're position-wise playing very, very well, we're guarding the ball."
BC outrebounded Miami, 40-31, and registered 19 second-chance points. Five different Eagles registered steals and they forced 10 turnovers in total.
"That's our only chance to win right now because we don't have all of our options, with guys hurt or sick," Christian said of the team's defense. "The game goes on. You got to find a way to win."
Ky Bowman did not participate in Saturday's practice or Sunday's walk-through due to a 102-degree fever. His six points marked the first time this season he hasn't reached double figures, but the junior guard still powered BC's offense with a season-high eight assists.
Playing with a fever, Ky Bowman is on pace for his lowest scoring total of the season, but he's still finding ways to contribute with seven assists, a block, and this acrobatic steal. pic.twitter.com/RLC3DNqcX4— Riley Overend (@Riley_0_) February 18, 2019
Nik Popovic picked up some of the scoring slack, posting 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting to go along with 14 rebounds, which matched his season-high. The 6-foot-11 junior showed off his range with deep jumpers and refined post moves.
"I got a green light this year," Popovic said. "I mean, not a complete green light, but it's better than it was before. I have freedom to play. I feel more confident to make some plays, make some shots. Sometimes they're crazy, but I'm gonna make them."
"That's what's helping me to play better, because before I was kinda like under my own pressure," he said. "Like I'm not gonna make it. But it doesn't matter because I have the confidence."
Steffon Mitchell pitched in nine points, his highest-scoring output in ACC play this year. He was the only starter to not turn the ball over against the Hurricanes, which forced the Eagles into 15 giveaways.
With under nine minutes remaining and Miami clawing back, Chris Herren, Jr. brought Conte Forum to its feet with an and-one putback that was nearly identical to his momentum-shifting offensive rebound from Tuesday's win over Pitt.
"I'd be remiss if I didn't say great crowd tonight," Christian said. "On a night like this when guys are not feeling great, to get energy from those guys—the students, the people here tonight—phenomenal."