News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-31 21:09:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Eagles land second 2021 commitment

Justin Rowland • EagleAction
Staff

Class of 2021 West Roxbury (Mass.) Catholic Memorial linebacker Owen McGowan became BC's second rising junior commitment, and also the second of the week following Jalen Kitna's decision.McGowan, a...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}