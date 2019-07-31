Eagles land second 2021 commitment
Class of 2021 West Roxbury (Mass.) Catholic Memorial linebacker Owen McGowan became BC's second rising junior commitment, and also the second of the week following Jalen Kitna's decision.McGowan, a...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news