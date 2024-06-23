In 2024, it's never to early to start building for the future.



After a very successful month of June when it comes to national recruiting for the 2025 class, the Eagles staff landed a QB commit from California out of the 2026 class on Sunday night.



Corin Berry (Charter Oak HS) out of Covina, CA had a visit with the Eagles recently and committed with a social media post where he specifically pointed to the staff and O'Brien as the reason why.



"Extremely excited to #CommitToBillO'Brien and BC Football," he wrote. "Coach O'Brien and his staff were the reason. I can't imagine a better coaching staff. I love the #earnit mentality. Let's go win some ACC title."



Berry's only offers to this point were Arkansas and BC and while things could obviously change in today's portal world (and since he's only a junior in HS) it feels like the continued push for the staff to completely change BC's image is spreading like a wild fire across the country.



Berry is listed at 6'3" and 185lbs. and a quick look at his Hudl film will show why BC wanted him badly. Big, athletic, can throw on the run and most importantly it appears he's extremely accurate.

