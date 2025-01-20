Eagles Land Another 2026 Commit In Gerald Green Jr.

BC's staff landed another commit following some visits this weekend.

On Monday morning, Gerald Green Jr. (Moore Catholic) from Staten Island, New York announced his commitment on social media.

The 6'0," 170lb. soon-to-be senior held three total offers from BC, Buffalo and Delaware and also had some interest from Penn State.

Green took a game day visit this season for the North Carolina game, a blowout win for the Eagles. BC 'officially' offered him back in August and he's been a priority of theirs from the jump.

Green recently set the high jump record at Moore Catholic (6-0) and also broke his own school record in the long jump (21-5) a few weeks before that. His Hudl tape shows an athlete that can hurt you a number of different ways whether it's catching the ball or running it out of the backfield on sweeps and other designed plays.