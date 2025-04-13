Eagles Land 2026 QB Commit DJ Bordeaux

An already pretty loaded QB room is getting another addition pretty soon.

2026 QB DJ Bordeaux - a three-star out of Douglas County in Douglasville, GA announced his commitment on Sunday evening.

Bordeaux had 28 offers according to Rivals including major programs like Auburn, Colorado, Indiana, Miami, Penn State and Virginia Tech.

I spoke with him moments after his announcement to see why he chose BC over some other elite programs.

"I chose Boston College because it truly felt like a family, every single staff member treated me like one of their own," he said. "The campus is gorgeous, not too big, not too small. As a quarterback, there’s nothing like being able to work with coach Bill O’Brien and he believes in me and my abilities that we could be special together.

"I believe BC was the best fit for me because I will have multiple opportunities to push the ball down the field in their explosive offense. They are building a very powerful '26 class and I’m glad I’m able to be part of it."