Eagles Land 2026 OL Commitment From Marek Jin

Recruiting never stops, as has been evident with the amount of bodies that have come in and out of Fish Field House during spring ball.

The staff picked up another strong commitment on Wednesday afternoon when 2026 Philips Exeter Academy O-lineman Marek Jin announced his commitment on social media.

The 6'4," 270lbs. junior had offers from BC, Duke, Harvard, Princeton and UVA.

Jin explained why he chose BC and why he believes it's the right fit for him.

"I really think BC is on the rise as a program and I fully believe in Bill O'Brien and Matt Applebaum," he said. "I also think they develop some of the best offensive linemen in the nation and have had results the last couple of years. I think that as a recruit, they were one of the schools that showed a lot of interest with things like near daily calls or texts. I think BC was the best fit because I trust the coaching staff, I like the academics of the school and I believe I could do well there."