Eagles Land 2026 DB Da'Jon Green From Oklahoma

After his official visit this weekend, it didn't take Oklahoma native and 2026 defensive back Da'Jon Green to commit to BC.

Around 7:30 on Saturday night, Green announced his commitment on social media.

Green is from Choctaw, OK and had eight offers from BC, UTEP, Tulsa, North Texas, New Mexico, Iowa State and Abilene Christian as well as some interest from Oklahoma State.

Green is now the 14th commit for the class of 2026 so far and the sixth from outside New England.

"I choose Bc because of the great coaching staff this staff has 90 years of NFL experience and I'm confident that they can help me get to the next level," Green said on Saturday night. "Also, the program Coach O’Brien (is running) got something special going on here and I want to be a part of the BC legacy and help win them a championship."