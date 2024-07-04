More recruiting fireworks for BC came on Thursday night around 8:00.



Defensive tackle Josiah Victor from Loganville, GA announced his commitment to BC on social media.



Victor is a 6'2" 290lbs defensive tackle from Grayson High School. Most importantly, Victor chose BC over some other huge offers.



Victor had a total of eight offers from huge programs and interest from 10 total. BC, Arizona State, Colorado, Duke, Georgia, Georgia Southern, Memphis, Toledo, Georgia Tech and Wake Forest were all interested. The only schools on that list that hadn't officially offered him yet were GT and Wake.

