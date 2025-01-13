Eagles Grab Princeton O-Lineman Tommy Matheson In Portal

While most eyes in the New England football world were on Foxborough for Mike Vrabel's introductory press conference on Monday, BC's staff remained busy.

With some major losses on the offensive line now facing Matt Applebaum and Bill O'Brien, the Eagles added a key piece to the 2025 puzzle.

Former Princeton center and guard Tommy Matheson announced his commitment on social media. The two-time All Ivy-League selection and a captain for the Tigers played in 31 career games - remember, the Ivy League wasn't in the postseason until this upcoming season - with 24 starts.

Coming out of Warren Township (Illinois), Matheson had offers from Princeton, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Eastern Illinois, Georgetown, Holy Cross, Illinois State, Minnesota State, Murray State, Penn, Southern Illinois and Western Illinois. Minnesota, Northwestern and Wisconsin were all interested at some point as well.

Matheson announced he was heading to the portal on November 24th after exhausting his eligibility at Princeton. Since then, he received offers from Western Michigan, Toledo, Buffalo, Middle Tennessee State, Miami of Ohio, UConn, Stanford, Cal, FAU, UNLV, Ball State and New Mexico.

Matheson should be a plug-and-play guy and have the same kind of impact Kyle Hergel did a couple years ago in terms of toughness and full buy-in to the program.