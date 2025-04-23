Eagles Get Michigan LB Jason Hewlett From The Portal

We've talked about linebacker quite a bit here the last few weeks (years) and BC has gotten more help there.

Michigan transfer Jason Hewlett has reportedly chosen BC.

Hewlett was a three-star prospect in the class of 2023 according to Rivals when he was coming out of Youngstown, Ohio and Chaney High School. He was ranked No. 24 overall in Ohio and the No. 34 athlete nationally in the class.

After initially committing to Cincinnati, Hewlett decided to flip to Michigan. Despite winning 'Most Improved Player on Special Teams' this past year with the Wolverines, he only had three tackles and played very sparingly after redshirting his freshman year.

Hewlett immediately adds much needed depth, size and athleticism to the room and should probably contribute immediately.

Coming out of high school, Hewlett had offers from Michigan, BC, Cincy, Kentucky, NC State, Toledo, V-Tech and West Virginia.