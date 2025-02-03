Eagles Get Commitment From Elite QB in 2027 Class

The dead period may be upon us, but BC's staff continues to reel in some pretty big fish.

The Eagles got a commitment from one of the top QB's in the entire 2027 class, Furian Inferrera on Monday night, who announced it on social media.

Inferrera held offers from BC, Hawaii, Nebraska, Oregon State and Pitt thus far. The 6'2," 185lbs. Santa Ana, California native plays for the legendary Mater Dei program that's routinely considered one of the best high school programs in the country.

Inferrera had a 75% completion rate as a sophomore and helped his squad to not just a CIF D1 title, but a national championship as well with a perfect 13-0 record. He's been on the BC radar for quite a while too, with his first offer coming all the way back in July of 2023.

Even his freshman highlights on YouTube are impressive, with some throws into tight windows and obvious arm talent.

With the room of James, Lonergan and Reisig already in tact, Bill O'Brien, Jonathan DiBiaso and Will Lawing seem to be loading up this QB room for years to come. Of course, it could all change in today's portal world, but for right now, the Eagles appear the place to be when it comes to young QB's looking to get developed.

Hopefully, it's a trend that continues to show itself at other positions as well.