Eagles Get Cincinnati Transfer Guard Mason Madsen

Brevin Galloway announced his unexpected extra year of eligibility, which was granted by the NCAA because of injuries earlier in his career, and his decision to enter the transfer portal Monday. A bit more than 24 hours later, Boston College men's basketball locked down a replacement 3-and-D wing: Mason Madsen from Cincinnati. Madsen is coming off a sophomore season in which he saw decreased playing time (11.6 minutes per game), but the 6-foot-4 guard converted 48-of-139 triples (34.5%) in his two years with the Bearcats. Madsen—a Rochester, Minnesota native—scored 2,031 career points at Mayo Senior High School, averaging north of 19 points per game in both his junior and senior seasons. He was a three-star recruit with nine offers, according to the Rivals.com database.

Colorado State and Northern Iowa were two of the other schools jockeying alongside Cincinnati for the sharpshooter. He chose the Bearcats and appeared in 15 games as a freshman. Madsen averaged 6.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 17.9 minutes per game in 2020-21. His best performance was a 19-point outing at East Carolina on March 7, during which he was 5-of-9 from beyond the arc.

