Eagles Get Another 'Bama Transfer In Portal

That Bill O'Brien to Alabama pipeline might be one of the best things to ever happen to BC.

In desperate need of a true offensive threat at tight end, BC has reportedly picked up Ty Lockwood from Alabama according to Peter Nakos.

Lockwood was a four-star recruit coming out of Independence High School. The Thompsons Station (TN) native had offers from 'Bama, Arizona State, FSU, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Tulane, Vanderbilt, UVA and V-Tech.

Mercer will have plenty of eligibility left after appearing once against Mercer (1 catch for 5 yards) last season. More importantly, he's an immediate addition to the tight end group and probably TE1 immediately at 6'5," 240lbs.

Lockwood had initially committed to the Buckeyes before flipping to Alabama.