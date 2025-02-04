Eagles Get Another '27 Commitment From Top California Athlete Wesley Winn

Another one.

In its first true spring recruiting cycle as a full staff - almost a year to the day of when Bill O'Brien was officially hired - BC is collecting top-tier recruits from places the Eagles haven't really been known to collect top-tier recruits from.

After picking up a commitment from Mater Dei 2027 QB Furian Inferrera on Monday night, California ATH Wesley Winn announced his commitment on social media Tuesday morning.

Winn is an elite athlete (4.5 40) out of Riordan (San Francisco) that had 19 offers from the best programs in the country and interest from a total of 24. Winn holds offers from BC, Cal, UConn, Florida State, Georgia, Grambling State, Houston Christian, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Penn State, Portland State, Tennessee, UCF and West Virginia. Georgia Tech, Ohio State, Oregon, Stanford and Vanderbilt have also shown interest.



The second National Signing Day for the class of 2025 is on Wednesday, but younger guys are committing to Bill O'Brien and this staff very early on, which speaks volumes about the ability to quickly build relationships and lay out a plan for how a guy can eventually get to the NFL.