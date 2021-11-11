Eagles Focused on Georgia Tech, Not Bowl Eligibility

After Boston College suffered a 21-6 loss at Syracuse on Oct. 30, the Eagles’ fourth defeat in a row, they were left off bowl projections for the first time this year.

Suddenly, BC was in jeopardy of not only missing out on a bowl game but also finishing ACC play with a winless conference record. Both happened during the Eagles’ infamous 2015 campaign.

The return of starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec has put BC back on course, though. With a decisive win over Virginia Tech last Friday night, BC is in the ACC win column and one victory away from bowl eligibility. But that isn’t something second-year head coach Jeff Hafley is emphasizing.

“I certainly thought of it,” Hafley said. “But I’ve not used it as motivation. If our guys aren’t motivated to play this game, then I’ve done a poor job. These guys understand it, and I’m sure they want to go to a bowl as badly as anybody.”

Right now, the Eagles have their eyes on a Georgia Tech team that’s lost its last three games by a combined 20 points. A Yellow Jackets squad that hammered North Carolina, played Clemson and Virginia tough yet lost to Northern Illinois and barely squeaked out a win at Duke.

The ebbs and flows of GT’s season are almost as weird as the Yellow Jackets’ defensive formation. GT plays an “effort-based” 4-2-5. BC saw it a bit from Temple earlier this season, and, according to Hafley, the scheme was popularized by Iowa State a couple years ago.

“You’re playing three safeties across, two corners, nickels,” he said. “And you have kind of like a robber in the middle of the field, whether it’s quarters, man, an extra guy running the alley.”

It’s an athletic Yellow Jackets defense, led by linebacker Quez Jackson—who is tied for 12th nationally in total tackles (91) this season—however the unit hasn’t been great against the run and lapses in coverage have been frequent. GT ranks 110th in the FBS in passing defense, allowing 267.7 yards per game through the air.

It’s a deficiency the Eagles could exploit now that Jurkovec is back. Hafley told reporters Tuesday that Jurkovec is taking all the first-team reps this week. Following a six-game hiatus because of his fractured throwing hand, the redshirt junior gunslinger is trying to re-establish a rapport with his receivers.

“Definitely not the way I want it to be yet,” Jurkovec said Tuesday. “But we’re working on it. This is gonna be a good week for that. ’Cause I’ll have a full week of practice.”

Last time Jurkovec faced the Yellow Jackets, he piled up 145 passing yards and two touchdowns, in addition to 94 yards on the ground, in a 48-27 Eagles victory.

Another dual-threat performance would be welcomed by a BC team that has yet to clear the 20-point mark in ACC competition. The Eagles are fortunate to have Jurkovec in the fold again after what was feared to be a season-ending injury.

Jurkovec thought he could have been done for the year, and so did Hafley. Star wide receiver Zay Flowers was asked if he was surprised that his quarterback made it back to the field so early.

“No, because I know what type of competitor he is,” Flowers said. “And he was ready to come back.”

While Jurkovec has made a name for himself at BC in just a couple short years, GT quarterback Jeff Sims has been climbing the program record books as well.

Now a sophomore, the second-year starter has evolved as a passer this season. After missing two games with a shoulder injury that he suffered in the season opener, Sims came off the bench to replace Jordan Yates and lead the Yellow Jackets to their upset win over UNC, thanks to a total of four touchdowns.

Sims has bumped his accuracy up 5.2 points to 60.1% in 2021. He’s posting a 12:7 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and he’s averaging 8.1 yards per pass against conference opponents.

“He looks more comfortable in the pocket than he did last year,” Hafley said. “He still has the ability to run. He's another one of those guys. He's very elusive. Does a good job in the run game, does a good job scrambling.”

Sims has carried the ball 70 times for 372 yards and four scores this year. But the Yellow Jackets’ rushing attack, which is tied for 15th in Pro Football Focus run grade, is spearheaded by Jahmyr Gibbs and Jordan Mason. Hafley raved about Gibbs.

The 5-foot-11 redshirt freshman has gobbled up 591 yards on the ground while hauling in 29 receptions for 440 yards and a pair of scores. He can take the rock the distance whenever he gets the ball in his hands, and, if it weren’t for some costly penalties, his touchdown total would be higher.

“He's got some serious gas to him,” Hafley said. “Might be the most explosive back, at least in my opinion, that we've seen. So we'll have our work cut out for us.”

Saturday’s game at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta will be BC’s final road trip of the season. That’s not really something Hafley has processed at this point. Again, his attention is on the game itself.

What he did concede, though, was that Jurkovec’s comeback is a source of motivation for his team.

“Phil’s been our leader,” Hafley said. “He’s been the guy who’s made a ton of plays for us. He’s in our opinion, one of the best quarterbacks in the country.

“I think it’s fair to say the guys have some extra juice and some extra confidence.”