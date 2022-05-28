Eagles First Power Five Offer For Sleeper 2023 OL PJ Wilkins
Last week BC assistant coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim extended an offer to a sleeper offensive lineman from the Class of 2023, and the timing is significant since we're now at the summer before his senio...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news