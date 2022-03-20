Eagles Find a Program Fit in DL Jordan Mayer
Jordan Mayer is proof that persistence and making a good first impression are often essentials, or at least very helpful, when it comes to recruiting.Nobody will accuse Jeff Hafley's staff of being...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news