Boston College caught fire in the second to erase a 13-point deficit and force overtime at NC State. But the Eagles lost their spark in overtime, failing to grab a single rebound in the extra period en route to an 89-80 loss that snapped their two-game winning streak.

“Easy baskets,” head coach Jim Christian said of his team's overtime struggles. “They got three offensive rebounds, 1-on-1 defense, we rushed the ball a couple of times, just came out of character.

“Things that got us back in the game, we got away from doing that," Christian added. "Guys got caught up in the game a little bit.”

After allowing the Wolfpack (19-8, 7-7 Atlantic Coast) to shoot 7-for-13 from beyond the arc in the first half, BC's defense locked down the perimeter in the second. With just over 10 minutes to play, the Eagles (13-12, 4-9 ACC) began to pieced together a 16-0 run, highlighted by back-to-back 3-pointers from Ky Bowman, to take a late 67-64 lead.

Bowman finished the night with four triples, but it was BC's frontcourt of Nik Popovic and Steffon Mitchell who fueled the team's turnaround. Popovic led the Eagles with 18 points and recorded a huge stop with two minutes left, going straight up to stop a NC State layup. Meanwhile, Mitchell put BC ahead 69-67 with a put-back before hitting a pair of free throws to regain a 71-70 advantage.

With a little over a minute remaining, Mitchell picked off a Wolfpack pass, but Jairus Hamilton fired a poor pass that deflected off Ky Bowman and appeared on its way out of bounds. Unfortunately for the Eagles, the ball bounced off the referee and stayed in bounds, where Devon Daniels scooped it up and finished a floater to give NC State a 72-71 lead.

Jairus Hamilton drained a jumper on the other end to continue the back-and-forth affair before the Wolfpack split free throws with 30 seconds to play, leaving the score knotted at 73-73. Rather than call a timeout to draw up a play, Christian opted to let Bowman bring the ball up and take a contested 3-pointer, which clanked off the back of the rim as the buzzer sounded.

Whatever energy carried BC throughout the second half did not translate into overtime, the sixth in the ACC this season. NC State outrebounded the Eagles, 8-0, and scored six second-chance points in the final five minutes. In total, the Wolfpack outscored BC 16-7 in overtime.