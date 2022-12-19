Wednesday is the most important day of Jeff Hafley’s coaching career.

Ok, so I may be being a bit hyperbolic here, but this National Signing Day truly is one of the bigger days Hafley has had at Boston College since taking the job in December of 2019.While the Eagles have already made some big splashes in the transfer portal - something Hafley has adamantly said he wouldn’t do during his tenure here - this next wave of recruits needs to be his best class yet.

That’s also not to say that BC is completely opposed to using the portal, clearly they’re not. However, Hafley believes in building this program with high school talent. Under the circumstances of dealing with a 3-9 season, it’s no surprise that BC has been more active in the portal than expected already.

Still, if BC is going to ultimately get to the level everyone thought it would when Hafley took over, it’s these recruiting classes that are going to get it done.While guys like Joe Griffin and Alex Broome shined last season as part of the program’s first “real” class that Hafley was able to bring in, this next one needs to have a bunch of guys that will be near-sure-things over the next four or five seasons.

This can’t be a one or two guy class, this needs to be a class that can continue setting the foundation along with the young offensive line, young quarterback and young skill players.

The 2022 class was the first one Hafley didn’t have to recruit through Zoom and the first class the staff actually got to meet in person instead of just closing their eyes and hoping some guys were the right fit when they came to Chestnut Hill. This staff was put together with a wealth of NFL knowledge and experience, but also because they’re all excellent recruiters, starting with Director of Football Recruiting Jason Tudryn. This is going to be a massive day for everyone involved when it comes to the future of BC football.

Hafley is scheduled to have a press conference at 1 P.M. on Wednesday. By that time, there’s a good chance we’ll have a clearer picture for this team when it comes to 2024, 2025, 2026 and beyond.