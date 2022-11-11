Eagles Dig Deep To Beat Detroit-Mercy
After a 79-77 win against Cornell to start the season, Boston College took on Detroit-Mercy in its second game of the season on Friday in a rare midday contest during the week.
BC showed excellent resilience against the Titans, winning 70-66 in spite of trailing for much of the game. Boston College scored the final seven points of the game in the last 39 seconds of the contest.
Detroit-Mercy led the game 60-54 halfway through the second half but from that point forward Earl Grant hit all the right keys and BC finished strong.
Devin McGlockton gained the Eagles an offensive rebound and Mason Madsen drained a three-pointer in the biggest sequence of the game. That gave BC a 68-66 lead.
Four Eagles scored more than 13 points in the game. Madsen led the way with 18 points (6/13 FG) while T.J. Bickerstaff posted a double double with 13 points and 11 boards.
Jayden Stone led Detroit-Mercy with 22 points on 8/14 shooting, but Boston College had a 9-point advantage in his 33 minutes of action.
BC forced 17 turnovers and scored 15 points off those giveaways.
The Eagles didn't shoot well in the first half but were 48% after intermission and converted 8/10 from the charity stripe. The teams shot very similarly for the game. Both were 40% on all field goal attempts and 38% from long range.
BC takes the court again on Monday night at 6 p.m. against Maine.