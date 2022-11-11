After a 79-77 win against Cornell to start the season, Boston College took on Detroit-Mercy in its second game of the season on Friday in a rare midday contest during the week.

BC showed excellent resilience against the Titans, winning 70-66 in spite of trailing for much of the game. Boston College scored the final seven points of the game in the last 39 seconds of the contest.

Detroit-Mercy led the game 60-54 halfway through the second half but from that point forward Earl Grant hit all the right keys and BC finished strong.



