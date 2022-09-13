Boston College men's basketball's non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season was solidified in August. Now, as of Tuesday, the Eagles have their complete ACC slate.

— BC kicks off the ACC schedule with a game at Duke in Jon Scheyer's first year as the Blue Devils' head coach. Scheyer, a former Blue Devil himself, has been on staff since 2014 and was groomed to be Coach K's successor, as he was the team's associate head coach from 2018-22. Duke will once again have a loaded roster this season. Coming off a Final Four run, the Blue Devils have the top-rated 2022 signing class, which features four five-star prospects: Kyle Filipowski, Dariq Whitehead, Dereck Lively and Mark Mitchell. They'll fortify a menacing Duke front court.

— The Eagles also host Duke on Jan. 7, but that's during BC's winter break, meaning it could be more of a Duke home game than a BC home game in Conte Forum. It's worth pointing out that BC men's hockey plays UMass in a Frozen Fenway game that same day. Tough timing for BC Athletics.

— The Eagles' ACC home opener is against Virginia Tech. The Hokies won the ACC Tournament last year but were bounced in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. BC got the better of Tech in Conte Forum last year, thanks to a monster performance from center James Karnik (26 points, 9 rebounds). The Hokies lost Storm Murphy, Nahiem Alleyne, Keve Aluma and David N’Guessan. That said, they added three transfers and signed a 2022 class that ranked 29th, two spots ahead of BC's.

— BC's two big home weeks are Jan. 3-7, when they host both Notre Dame and Duke—but, as mentioned above, that's during BC's winter break—and Jan. 31-Feb. 4, when Clemson and Syracuse come to town. Remember, the Eagles began ACC competition at home last year with their largest margin of victory over Notre Dame all-time.

— Veteran guard Brevin Galloway, who was the hero in BC's 23-point comeback at Clemson last season, will make his return trip to Conte Forum on Jan. 31—this time playing for his hometown Tigers. Galloway spent the first four seasons of his career with BC head coach Earl Grant at College of Charleston before following Grant to Chestnut Hill for 2021-22.