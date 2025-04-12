Eagles Close Spring Ball With One Final Scrimmage

CHESTNUT HILL - And just like that, the countdown to 2025 training camp is on.

BC wrapped up its month-and-a-half spring ball season with one last controlled scrimmage on Saturday. Once again it was intense, physical and productive, although this final day absolutely belonged to the defense.

Great to see a ton of coaches and some high school teams in attendance too. The sidelines were packed gain with recruits and even some players' families who made the trip up as if it were a spring game. No spring game is disappointing in some, aspects, especially since it's a good way to get families out to the stadium that may not be able to take their kids during the season, but this was also much more productive in my opinion. Instead of trying to put on a show, the sole focus of the day was to get out healthy and leave things off on a good note. That's always the case on the final day, but it just felt like it was easier to lock in within the closed, yet different environment

It was a one-and-a-half page of notes day, so let's roll...

-Quick 7-on-7, didn't chart, came in hot. Mind blowing how there's bumper-to- bumper traffic at 10 a.m. on a Saturday now. This state is a disaster.

-First team period, ball in own territory...

James: (missed first snap but it wasn't anything major), run for Turbo, run stuff on the edge from (I think) Favor Bate, quick out to Lockwood, looked like a nearly-fumbled handoff from my vantage point, pass up the seam a bit to Franklin vs. Pemberton, quick pass to Turbo, 'sack' for Farris and Jayzen Flint, Connor hits a 27ish yard field goal.

Lonergan: (missed the first snap, no idea why), completion on the right sideline (couldn't see who), swing to Broome for a chunk play, incompletion, short run Broome, swing Broome, screen Wilkins (big hit on the sideline, got right up), 'sack' for Ty Clemons, deep PBU (couldn't see who), punt.

Reisig: Didn't see all of his drive (again, mingling, BC was the place to be on Saturday's the last two months), but did see him connect with Chudzinski for a long TD, mostly Chudzinski legging it about 50 yards after a grab over the middle Reisig actually got a lot of reps here, something I think you'd see in the spring game. He had about two series. Great grab my McLaughlin during one of them, 'sack' for Onye Nwosisi and 32ish yard field goal for Connor.

-Reset, ball around midfield. Punts and kickoffs periodically after most drives too, worth talking about it now. Still no clue whether it's Shamus Florio or Andy Quinn, but it'll probably be one of them, we know that much. Liam Connor and Luca Lombardo were both good again kicking PAT's and field goals. Sam Stone missed an extra point.

Lonergan: PBU by Farris on a comeback, screen blown up (couldn't see who), pick for Harris on the sideline but DPI called by the refs in the house, hard run by Turbo, incompletion in the end zone for Franklin (under thrown), short run Turbo, Carter Davis PBU McDonald on a would-be TD, short run Turbo, TD up the seam to Lockwood. Lombardo PAT is good.

James: Dump off (didn't see who, thinking McDonald), long TD over the middle on a catch and run by Wilkins. Kid's electric and just keeps showing up day after day.

James: Because of the quick nature of the score, James got a few more snaps in here. The highlight was a leaping PBU in coverage(?) by Flint on the defensive sideline. You would have thought the Eagles clinched an unbeaten season with the cheer that went up inside Fish.

Lonergan: Short run (didn't see who), 'sack' for Rooks (maybe Bate though? 91 or 41), incompletion to Zamor on the sideline (I thought he got at least one foot in, refs disagreed, no replay in April), punt.

Reisig: (missed first snap), run for Hunter Clark, Charlie Comella drops a pick, quick out to Chudzinski, missed the last few snaps but nothing else really came of this particular series.

-Reset, own 25 coming out...

James: Offside, tipped ball INT for Cam Martinez on a bit of a speed ball for Bond (still should have had it, right through his hands), short pass to McDonald, 'sack' for Jayden Fry, offside, false start, Q Hutchins rushes a pass forcing an incompletion.

Lonergan: Out to Brady Clough (pressure from Bate), 'sack' for Clemons, completion on the right sideline to Zamor, same thing to McLaughlin.

Reisig (x2): Didn't get everything here, but did see the long TD to freshman Duke Brennan. I also looked up at one point when I thought he was still in and saw Lonergan punch one in from inside the five, so I may have missed the switch over late in the drive? Or the hangover to a quick RZ period? Lonergan had a rushing TD here, that's all I know.

-Few RZ snaps...

James: Batted ball by Bate, PBU, incompletion back of the end zone, PBU. Tough to see through the bodies down where we're at. Reisig got a few snaps here too, but a few of us media members were watching the punters on the other end of the field. Andy Quinn is just a human made of legs. He's sneaky jacked.

-Ball inside the 5...

James: Turbo TD run, incompletion in the end zone, McDonald TD run.

Lonergan: False start, McDonald stuffed, Clemons run stuff in the backfield, run stuff for Juan Zabal.

(Didn't see Reisig, quick bathroom break)

-After a brief time of working on coming out of their own end zone, it was then going in at the 25 (maybe just inside the RZ? Again, tough to see great)...

James: Completion to Bond, run for Turbo, short pass to Bond, run Turbo, swing to Turbo, hard run by Turbo, short run Turbo, incompletion in the end zone, TD up the seam to Zeke Moore.

Lonergan:Short pass to McDonald, run McDonald (X2), out to Zamor, short pass to McDonald, batted ball at the LOS.

(Can't remember if Reisig had snaps here but chatting with the A-B football team at this point, shoutout to the Revolution and Coach Waters).

-Goal line situational, 12 seconds left, 21-21 on the scoreboard...

Lonergan: Incompletion on a fade, leaping TD for Franklin in the back of the end zone.

James: Incompletion back right corner, incompletion back right corner, false start, incompletion back of the end zone.

-Sprints and a quick press conference with O'Brien and suddenly the regular season was pretty much here.

I'll have some more visitor reactions this week and a few more pieces on takeaways from the spring. I have far more confidence this team can compete for a spot in the ACC title game than I do pessimism, which if you know me, is bizzaro world type stuff. There's just a lot of talent in a lot of important areas. The questions are legitimate (we'll talk LB's this week), but the important games are at home and the depth at the skill positions is the best it's been here in quite a while. I also think Wilkins has a chance to be a Zay-like game changer where you can put him anywhere.

We're on to Fordham.



