Eagles Close Regular Season With Wins at Duke, Syracuse

Maria Gakdeng set the program's single-season blocks record, Cam Swartz became the first ACC player since Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale in 2018-19 to score 20-plus points in six straight games and, most importantly, Boston College women's basketball got the job done. The Eagles likely needed to win each of their final two road games to give themselves a good chance at their first NCAA Tournament bid since 2005-06. They did that—and in quite convincing fashion, too. BC created a nine-point, first quarter cushion at Duke and never looked back, defeating the Blue Devils—also a bubble team—67-51. Then, three days later, the Eagles steamrolled a rebuilding Syracuse program in the Carrier Dome. BC staked itself to a 58-24 halftime lead and wound up 91-75 winners. "I think when we're all playing together," head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee said Sunday at Syracuse, "I don't think there is much of a limit. I think we can be a really, really good ACC team and go on to the NCAA Tournament and make some noise there."

BC (19-10, 10-8 ACC) couldn't have gotten off to a better start against the Orange (11-17, 4-14). The Eagles made eight of their first 10 shots, including all five of their 3-point attempts. To put that in perspective, they made just five triples in the entire Duke game. At the end of the first quarter, BC had a 28-14 lead, which ballooned to a 31-point advantage at one point in the second frame. The Eagles were paced offensively by Swartz (20 points), Taylor Soule (16 points) and Gakdeng (14 points). Swartz's second 3-pointer put her over the 1,000-point mark. She's the third Eagle to hit that milestone this season, joining Soule and Makayla Dickens. "Having those three people do it in one year is pretty amazing and not really common," Swartz said. "And it just shows how much we all contribute." Seven straight makes at the start of the third quarter stretched the Eagles' lead to 62-26. With the game well in hand, Bernabei-McNamee got creative with her rotations. In the second half, sophomore guard Kaylah Ivey—a key bench piece for BC down the stretch of this season—played 11 minutes. Junior Jaelyn Batts got five minutes while sophomore JoJo Lacey and freshman Andrea Daley each earned eight minutes. But that group combined for five of BC's 14 second-half turnovers—off which Syracuse scored 19 points—and Lacey was the only player of the bunch to score more than one point. She finished with seven points on 3-of-5 shooting. Bernabei-McNamee was disappointed by the way her second unit played. The Orange even got within 11 points of BC during the fourth quarter. They were piloted by the backcourt pairing of Teisha Hyman and Chrislyn Carr, who combined for 32 points in the back half of play. Ultimately, though, consecutive layups from Soule, Swartz and Dickens secured the Eagles' first ACC season sweep of Syracuse.