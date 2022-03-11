Eagles Cap Four-Game Road Swing With Two More Wins

No one has shut out Boston College lacrosse in a single quarter this season. Well, before Thursday. It wasn't an opponent as much as it was the cold.

Wind chill dropped temperatures to 2 degrees at No. 11 Denver, and neither undefeated team scored in the third quarter, after which the officials deemed it too cold to continue play.

Luckily for the Eagles—most of whom were wearing turquoise gloves for warmth—they had piled up seven goals in a second quarter flurry that mirrored the snow falling in Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium, establishing a four-score cushion.

As a result, No. 1 BC ended up 9-5 victors in the shortened contest.

The Eagles (7-0, 2-0 ACC) win snapped a streak of 21 straight home victories for Denver (6-1) and went down as BC's fourth ranked win of the young 2022 season.

Midfielder Kayla Martello struck first blood on a free-position shot. BC held a 7-2 advantage on free-position shots, attempting five in the second quarter alone.

But, on the first of two occasions in the opening period, the Pioneers' Kayla, Kayla DeRose, knotted things up. Like the third frame, defense dictated the first quarter. Denver played a hand in BC committing seven turnovers in the first 15 minutes of action.

The Eagles, namely Charlotte North, did their damage against the Pioneers' second-ranked scoring defense in the second quarter. BC kicked off the period by recording four consecutive goals. North netted or assisted three of them. And her two scoring strikes were free-position laser beams from the eight-meter arc.