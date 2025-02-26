Eagles Blown Out By Stanford As ACC Tourney Hopes Continue To Fade

It's pretty simple from here on out.

Whatever you think could or couldn't happen in the ACC tournament, the embarrassment of not making it is far worse than making it and losing a game or two in.

So, the Eagles embarked on this West Coast swing this week knowing they pretty much need to win out, or come pretty close. That quest started with Stanford on Wednesday night and unfortunately for those holding out hope, the Eagles we've gotten for most of the year re-appeared.

BC no-showed early, falling in an 18-point halftime hole (37-19). That hole grew to 27 at one point and BC got blown out 78-60, despite some late effort in the second half.

Now at 12-16 overall and 4-13 in the ACC, the Eagles have no choice but to beat Cal on Saturday to keep the slim postseason hopes alive. Clemson is here next Wednesday night and a road game against Pitt on the 8th wraps up the schedule.

BC shot 39% from the field and 35& (7-20) from three with 14 turnovers. Stanford shot 47% from the field and 40% from three while committing 11 turnovers and out-rebounding BC 37-30. The most glaring issue was inside, where Stanford had 34 points in the paint and mostly did whatever they wanted.

Maxime Raynaud had 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Cardinal. Chad Venning led BC with 13 points and four boards. Roger McFarlane chipped in 11 with five rebounds and Elijah Strong had nine points.

At the time of this post, Cal was getting hammered by SMU. That means entering Saturday's matchup, BC will be one game behind the Golden Bears who currently have a 5-11 mark in the ACC. BC and NC State are tied as two of the final three teams out for now, with Miami alone in the cellar at 2-15. Syracuse and Notre Dame are both two wins clear of BC.

Tipoff on Saturday night is set for 10 p.m.

