CHESTNUT HILL - Game week has arrived.



After a day off Monday, BC had its first game week practice of the regular season on Tuesday morning. The Eagles are opening one full practice per week to the media, so this was the last time we (just me there again) got to see the team until kick off in Tallahassee.



Here's what stood out...



-No Taylor again. Logan was out there for the first time with his hands taped and knee braces on, but he didn't do a ton. Asked O'Brien for an update on both guys (Bowry too) after practice and he said he didn't have one. Still no Grayson James either. Everybody else was good to go (except Broome, still don't think we see him this year).



-FSU fight song played for the first time around quarter of 11 as some light scout team work got started and Blake James made his way out behind Fish.



-First bit of a team period at 11, but all team periods on Tuesday consisted of the 'one' offense facing scout team and the 'one' defense doing the same. After about five minutes, a displeased O'Brien demanded everyone go inside Fish and the rest of practice was conducted inside. I asked him why after practice and he wouldn't give a reason.



-I stayed down on the offensive end so didn't see any of what the defense did against the scout team. I have to assume that unit looked fine considering how good they've been throughout camp. I asked Kam Arnold how important those looks are from the 'backups' and he couldn't overstate it enough, very, very valuable.



-A few 7-on-7 periods later on were good for the O. TC had some great throws to Skeete on deep post-corners and a deep post TD to Bradley. Honestly, it might have been his three best balls of camp all summer. If he makes those throws regularly in a game, this offense will score a lot of points. Jacobe had a nice post-corner to Harris late too.



-Eagles worked a little bit of red zone 7-on-7 towards the end of practice, TC had a TD to Morales in the left side of the end zone.



-Sprints at 11:45 to wrap up practice.



We'll talk to O'Brien and a couple players on Zoom Thursday and then that'll be it until kickoff.