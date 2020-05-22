Eagles add two more commitments
BC's red hot recruiting run continued in a big way on Friday with announcements from two more targets.Unranked defensive tackle Nigel Tate of Potomac (Md.) Bullis School and three-star quarterback ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news