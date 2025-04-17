Eagles Add Some LB Depth With DIII Transfer Will Straka

Coming out of spring ball, there's no denying BC can use some depth at linebacker.

Both Daveon Crouch and Owen McGowan didn't participate while taking it slow coming back from their injuries. Bryce Steele is back, but to what extent? Juan Zabal, Billy Van Pelt and Q Hutchins (unless you want to just throw him into the edge category) and transfer RB Vaughn Pemberton were the ones making plays in camp.

With that in mind, BC has added another face in the room with D3 transfer Will Staka announcing his commitment on social media Thursday evening.

Straka is coming over from Wisconsin-Platteville after competing in the WIAC (Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference). He's got one year of eligibility remaining.

(You can check out his highlights here).

In 11 games played last season he had 80 tackles and three sacks. He was also all First Team WIAC-Defense.

So, why is he choosing to come to Chestnut Hill?

"I really like the culture that Coach O’Brien is building at BC," he said about an hour after the commitment. "Tons of hard-nosed, physical players that are overall great people and play the game the right way. On my visit, the staff was super welcoming and made it feel like home. After sitting down with the staff I knew this is the place to be."

It certainly doesn't hurt that his favorite player is also a BC legend.

"Luke Kuechly was my favorite linebacker growing up, so the opportunity to follow in his footsteps is a dream come true."

Like Kuechly, Straka is hoping to compete for a title too.

"Looking to contribute to an ACC title!" he added.



