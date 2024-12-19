Eagles Add Defensive End From Portal

After going heavy on offense in the portal over the last few days, BC scooped up a defensive end on Thursday.

Onye Nwosisi announced on social media that he too is heading to Chestnut Hill.

Coming in at 6'5," and close to 260lbs. Nwosisi immediately brings some size and some more depth to the defensive front. Obviously, having to replace Donovan Ezeiruaku will be a team effort and this move should make filling those shoes a little easier.

In two seasons with Valparaiso, the Indiana native has 68 tackles (31 solo), 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defended. This season he had 2.5 sacks and 38 tackles (18 solo).

Nwosisi played his high school ball at Cardinal Ritter High School in Indianapolis and also played some tackle during his time there as well. But, obviously, he'l be part of the group tasked with trying to replace the production departing with Ezeiruaku headed to the draft.