Eagles Add Another Player From Merrimack

After adding Amir Johnson from Merrimack to the offensive line last week, Bill O'Brien stayed in some familiar territory up in North Andover, landing another former Warrior on Christmas Eve.

Defensive end Favor Batte announced his intention to head to BC on social media.

Bate was a freshman last season and was listed at 6'2," 250lbs on the Merrimack site. Bate played his high school ball at Eleanor Roosevelt High School and is from Latham, Maryland.

He'll have three years of eligibility remaining after appearing in nine games for Mike Gennetti last season. Overall he had just over 100 game reps with 2.5 sacks. Former head coach (now at Holy Cross) Dan Curran often showed an ability to develop guys and Bate could be a sneaky good addition to the Eagle' front sevens in the quest to replace even 50% of Ezeiruaku's production.

Bate is the second defensive end O'Brien has added in his first portal cycle at BC following the addition of Onye Nwoisi last week from Valparaiso.