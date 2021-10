Boston College travels to Death Valley to take on No. 25 Clemson. The Eagles are off to their first 4-0 start since 2007, while the Tigers are looking at their first season without a College Football Playoff appearance since 2014—the last time BC beat an AP Top 25 opponent.

Listen as I preview Saturday's night matchup between the Atlantic Division foes:

https://soundcloud.com/user-525066278/eagle-action-podcast-vol-1-clemson-preview