We're counting down the 18 most important players for Boston College football in 2018 this May. This should give a good idea into the summer as to who will make a big impact for this team.

No. 9, Jeff Smith, #6, wide receiver

BIO: Senior, 6-foot-1, Clearwater Central Catholic, St. Petersburg, Fla.

WHAT HE'S DONE: It's the final season of a long and wild journey for the one-time BC quarterback. Smith was thrust into the spotlight in his freshman season after starting quarterback Darius Wade broke his ankle. He played in nine games as a true freshman making three starts. Smith didn't show much with his arm, throwing for just 253 yards on 27 of 82 attempts with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Where he did impress, however, was with his legs. He averaged 6.3 yards per attempt, ninth in the ACC, and had 450 yards on 71 carries with six touchdowns. He had over 100 yards on the ground in the final two games of the season, which included an 80-yard touchdown against then-No. 4 Notre Dame at Fenway Park. That speed made Steve Addazio, along with Wade's return to health, the introduction of Anthony Brown, and the transfer of Patrick Towles, switch Smith to wide receiver. He played in 13 games, starting six at wide receiver as a sophomore. He had 27 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw a 20-yard touchdown to Towles in the Quick Lane Bowl. In 2017, he started four games out of 13, with 296 yards on 25 catches. He also rushed for a touchdown and threw for two more on trick plays.

WHY HE MATTERS: Smith is by far the Eagles' most dynamic player. He's the fastest man out there, and can run from all angles--at wildcat, on an end around or reverse, and as a halfback. He can act as a deep threat or in the slot. And he can factor into trick plays for throws. When Smith is stretching the ball horizontally for the Eagles and adding that constant threat, he can change how teams approach this offense.

WHAT WE CAN EXPECT: Smith will likely take over Thadd Smith's end around and reverse role on this team, which may keep his receiving stats around 200-300. A.J. Dillon's ability to open up this offense should also help Smith get into some interesting running packages.